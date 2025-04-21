2 people shot near North Marietta Parkway, Allgood Road on Monday afternoon

article

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon near North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road. One victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the other to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; both are expected to recover. Marietta police are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact the department or Crime Stoppers.



Two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a shooting near North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road, according to the Marietta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were first dispatched to Roosevelt Circle around 1:24 p.m. for a report of a person shot. While responding to that call, police received a second report of another gunshot victim in the same area.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening. One was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and the other to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road. Detectives remain on the scene conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims or a possible reason for the shooting. Police also have not released any possible suspect information.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Marietta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s mobile app or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.