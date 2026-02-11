Dashcam captures arrest of suspects in Gwinnett shootout

article

The Brief Lawrenceville police have shared dashcam video that captured the arrest of two alleged murderers. The pair is accused of participating in a shootout in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. One of the suspects had multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds when he was apprehended.



Police dashcam video captured the moment two people were arrested following a deadly robbery attempt turned shootout in Gwinnett County on Monday.

What we know:

Aldair Hernandez-Moreno, 21, and Luis Hernandez-Moreno, 17, were caught in Lawrenceville after fleeing the shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Barrett Bluff Drive.

Using FLOCK cameras, Lawrenceville officers spotted the car that Luis and Aldair were believed to be traveling in and pulled it over.

Luis and Aldair were apprehended. Luis was found to have several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

The backstory:

The arrests came after Gwinnett police responded to Barrett Bluff Drive and found Damonta Sears, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators learned that Damonta had allegedly arranged a drug deal with the intent of robbing Aldair and Luis. During the alleged robbery, gunfire erupted.

Two others were arrested in connection with the incident.

Luis, Adair, and the others all face charges of felony murder.

Booking photos show 3 of the 4 people arrested following a shootout in Gwinnett County. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)

What we don't know:

Although all the involved parties were arrested for felony murder, police did not say who fired the shot that killed Damonta.