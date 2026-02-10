Teen killed in Gwinnett shootout during drug deal, police say

article

The Brief A 17-year-old was fatally shot Tuesday night during a shootout in Gwinnett County. Police have arrested four people believed to be involved in the incident. Damonta Sears was taken to the hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.



Four people have been arrested after a planned drug deal turned robbery in Gwinnett County erupted into gunfire, killing a 17-year-old, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Barrett Bluff Drive on Tuesday night, where they found Damonta Sears, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Damonta was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting, police found a vehicle with Aldair Hernandez-Moreno, 21, and Luis Hernandez-Moreno, 17, inside. Luis had several gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that Damonta had allegedly arrived at the meetup spot with Olvy Calvo-Martinez, 17, and Zaire Craig, 16, to rob Luis and Aldair after arranging a drug deal.

During the alleged robbery, both groups pulled out guns, and a shootout happened.

Olvy, Zaire, Luis, and Adair were all arrested and face several charges, including felony murder. Luis and Adair also face a charge for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute.

What we don't know:

Although all the involved parties were arrested for felony murder, police did not say who fired the shot that killed Damonta.

Authorities did not reveal whether those involved had a prior relationship or how they obtained the guns.