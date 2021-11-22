Authorities work to slow flow of weapons at Atlanta's airport security checkpoints

The manhunt continued Monday evening for 42-year-old Kenny Wells, a convicted felon accused of causing panic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after his gun allegedly went off at the airport security checkpoint Saturday afternoon. Even after that scare, authorities said they found two more unchecked handguns in carry-on bags this weekend.

Last month, the TSA said overall, the number of firearms discovered in carry-on bags is up across the country. A record-breaking 4,495 guns were seized in 248 airports in 2021. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, that number was 391, nearly double the number in 2020 and about 70 more than 2019.

Overall, 11 firearms were found for every million passengers screened. That is up from 10 firearms per every million screened in 2020, the TSA said.

In 2011, the TSA said 1,320 firearms were caught in carry-ons or about a fourth of the total in 2021. This as several studies indicate the number of households with guns actually has been dropping both in Georgia and across the country in the past decade.

The airport queue line is simply is not a place where you expect to encounter potential danger. A former Clayton County Solicitor said he is not surprised to learn that within hours of an accidental gun discharge at Hartsfield-Jackson, two more travelers were stopped after screeners detected weapons in carry-on bags.

One individual had a carry permit and was not arrested. The other, a 22-year-old, had no permit and was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

"They call it the Martin Law," said Keith Martin, former Clayton County Solicitor.

Martin estimates he prosecuted more than 3,000 such cases when he was the solicitor. He advocated letting gun owners tell the authorities before arriving at screening, about a gun they had forgotten to leave at home.

"It’s a stressful time. And it’s not something that you do as a routine," Martin said.

He said some travelers get so stressed about going to an airport, they may not pay attention to large signage or videos warning about the prohibition.

What else can be done?

"Other than a public service announcement that screams ‘Do you have a gun?’" Martin put forward.

The only way a weapon can travel on a flight is in checked luggage. And travelers must notify the airline with a description of that luggage in advance.

Aside from local prosecution, the TSA could impose a fine of up to $13,910 per violation per person.

Saturday's incident is under investigation by multiple agencies.

