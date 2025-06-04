Photos: Paulding County High School hosts full-scale emergency response drill

Image 1 of 7 ▼ First responders take part in a full-scale active threat exercise at Paulding County High School on June 4, 2025. (Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

Emergency responders swarmed Paulding County High School on Wednesday morning as part of a full-scale active threat exercise coordinated by the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency.

What we know:

The drill, held at the school’s campus on Villa Rica Highway, simulated a mass casualty incident to test the preparedness and response capabilities of multiple local agencies. The school was closed to the public during the training for safety and security reasons.

Officials said the goal was to evaluate response strategies and identify areas for improvement in managing large-scale emergencies.

Dig deeper:

Participating agencies included the Paulding County School District, Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, E911, Fire/Rescue, Dallas Police Department, Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, Wellstar Paulding Hospital, Team Rubicon, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

The exercise followed the guidelines of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP), which ensures realistic and coordinated emergency simulations.