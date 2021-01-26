Atlanta airport continues topping list of most guns found at checkpoints

article

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down air travel, Atlanta's airport once again topped the list for most firearms found at airport security checkpoints last year.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration said 220 firearms were found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2020. While that was a reduction from the airport's record-setting number of 320 firearms found in 2019, the reduction of air traffic accounted for the decrease, officials said.

Following Hartsfield-Jackson was Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 176 firearms. Rounding off the top five were Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Denver International Airport.

According to the TSA, officers detected twice as many firearms per million passengers screened compared to 2019 - which makes it the highest rate since the agency's inception.

In total, officers found a total of 3,257 firearms either on travelers or in carry-on bags at security checkpoints at 234 airports nationwide.

"I commend our officers for their commitment to TSA’s security mission by identifying and stopping these weapons at the TSA checkpoints. Firearms are strictly prohibited onboard planes in the passenger cabin," Senior Official Performing the Duties of TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye said in a release. "Bringing a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint poses a serious risk to TSA officer and passenger safety, and doing so may result in significant fines or arrest."

Officials say passengers can fly with firearms in their check baggage so long as firearms are properly stored unloaded in a locked, hard-sided case and declared at check-in - though laws about possession of firearms vary in different areas.

