Atlanta tops TSA's list of most guns found at airport security checkpoints... again.

Transportation Security Administration agents found a record-setting number of firearms at airport security checkpoints last year and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops that list.

Atlanta takes the top spot with more than 320 guns. That's 106 more than number two Dallas.

Denver, Washington D.C., and Phoenix rounded out the list.

Nationwide, the TSA says last year it saw a 5-percent jump in the number of firearm discoveries.

That averages out to about a dozen guns a day.