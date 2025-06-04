Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Carroll County investigators release video in search for burglary suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 4, 2025 5:17pm EDT
Carroll County
Sales Barn Road burglary video

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office released this video showing man who investigators say is connected with a burglary along Sale Barn Road on May 25, 2025.

The Brief

    • Surveillance video shows a man running past a Carroll County strip mall, potentially linked to a burglary on May 25.
    • The man in the video is described as wearing a dark coat, white T-shirt, dark pants, red hat, and black and white sneakers.
    • The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking information and asks the public to contact Investigator Ben Cole.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators hope video of a man running past a Carroll County strip mall will help lead to an arrest in a burglary case from late last month. 

What we know:

Investigators say the burglary happened on May 25 in the Sales Barn Road area. 

On Wednesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the man running. 

He was wearing a dark coat, a white T-shirt, dark pants, a red hat, and black and white sneakers. 

The surveillance video was taken from a strip mall in the 21000 block of Bankhead Highway near Sales Barn Road. 

What we don't know:

Details about the burglary have not been released. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Ben Cole at 770-830-5916 or bcole@carrollsheriffga.gov.

The Source: The details and video in this article were provided by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.


 

