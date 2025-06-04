Watch: Carroll County investigators release video in search for burglary suspect

The Brief Surveillance video shows a man running past a Carroll County strip mall, potentially linked to a burglary on May 25. The man in the video is described as wearing a dark coat, white T-shirt, dark pants, red hat, and black and white sneakers. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking information and asks the public to contact Investigator Ben Cole.



Investigators hope video of a man running past a Carroll County strip mall will help lead to an arrest in a burglary case from late last month.

What we know:

Investigators say the burglary happened on May 25 in the Sales Barn Road area.

On Wednesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the man running.

He was wearing a dark coat, a white T-shirt, dark pants, a red hat, and black and white sneakers.

The surveillance video was taken from a strip mall in the 21000 block of Bankhead Highway near Sales Barn Road.

What we don't know:

Details about the burglary have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Ben Cole at 770-830-5916 or bcole@carrollsheriffga.gov .

The Source: The details and video in this article were provided by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.



