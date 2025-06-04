Watch: Carroll County investigators release video in search for burglary suspect
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators hope video of a man running past a Carroll County strip mall will help lead to an arrest in a burglary case from late last month.
What we know:
Investigators say the burglary happened on May 25 in the Sales Barn Road area.
On Wednesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the man running.
He was wearing a dark coat, a white T-shirt, dark pants, a red hat, and black and white sneakers.
The surveillance video was taken from a strip mall in the 21000 block of Bankhead Highway near Sales Barn Road.
What we don't know:
Details about the burglary have not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Ben Cole at 770-830-5916 or bcole@carrollsheriffga.gov.
The Source: The details and video in this article were provided by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.