Friday press conference planned to talk about twins found on Bell Mountain

The Brief The family of Qaadir and Naazir Lewis will hold a news conference Friday, questioning the GBI’s conclusion that the twins died by suicide at Bell Mountain. The brothers' bodies were discovered by a hiker in March, but their loved ones are calling for a new investigation, saying they disagree with the official findings. The news conference will take place at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.



Family members of twin brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, who were found shot to death at Bell Mountain earlier this year, plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to address lingering questions surrounding their deaths.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) previously concluded that the twins took their own lives.

What they're saying:

However, the family says they do not agree with the agency’s findings and are calling for another investigation.

The bodies of the 20-year-old brothers were discovered by a hiker in March at the popular Bell Mountain trail in North Georgia. Since then, their loved ones have publicly voiced doubts about the official explanation and say they hope to set the record straight.

The news conference is scheduled for Friday morning at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. According to the information sent to FOX 5 Atlanta, the press conference is being held by the Lewis family.

FOX 5 Atlanta is planning to livestream the press conference at this time.