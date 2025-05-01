Video of twins found dead on Bell Mountain fuels family's murder suspicions

The Brief Twin brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis were found shot to death on Bell Mountain in Towns County on March 8, nearly 90 miles from their home. Surveillance video shows the teens calmly visiting a Lawrenceville gas station the night before their bodies were discovered. Although investigators suspect a murder-suicide, the family believes the twins were murdered and are calling for further investigation.



Nearly two months after the bodies of 19-year-old twin brothers were discovered on top of a mountain in Towns County, Georgia, their family is still searching for answers—and questioning the official account of what happened.

What we know:

Qaadir and Naazir Lewis were found shot to death on Bell Mountain on March 8, more than 90 miles from their Lawrenceville home. Authorities initially said the preliminary investigation pointed to a murder-suicide, but their loved ones believe there may be more to the story.

Samira and Sabria Brawner, aunts of the twins, told FOX 5 that investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed the boys’ mother surveillance footage from a Shell gas station on Hurricane Shoals Road in Lawrenceville. The video, recorded around 10 p.m. on March 7—the night before their bodies were discovered—showed the twins entering and exiting the store, eating snacks and drinking water. According to family members, the teens appeared calm and nothing seemed unusual.

The next morning, around 11 a.m., a hiker discovered the bodies atop Bell Mountain. Both teens had gunshot wounds. Despite the GBI's initial findings, family members strongly suspect foul play.

What they're saying:

"I know that something happened to them. I know that they were murdered," said Samira Brawner.

Adding to the mystery, relatives said the twins had been scheduled to fly to Boston on the morning of March 7 to visit friends but missed their flight. Their airline tickets were still in their wallets when their bodies were found.

What's next:

The GBI continues to investigate the case and is awaiting forensic test results. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.