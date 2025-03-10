Twin brothers found dead on Bell Mountain in apparent murder-suicide
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of twin brothers found at the top of Bell Mountain in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
What we know:
Hikers discovered the bodies of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, of Lawrenceville on Saturday morning. The Towns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 11:05 a.m. and requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
What they're saying:
Investigators say both men had gunshot wounds. While autopsies are pending, preliminary findings suggest one brother shot the other before taking his own life.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing.