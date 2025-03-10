Expand / Collapse search

Twin brothers found dead on Bell Mountain in apparent murder-suicide

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 10, 2025 7:41am EDT
Towns County
The Brief

    • Hikers found twin brothers, Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, both 19, dead on Bell Mountain in Hiawassee.
    • Authorities say both had gunshot wounds, and the case appears to be a murder-suicide.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting, and autopsies are pending.

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the deaths of twin brothers found at the top of Bell Mountain in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

What we know:

Hikers discovered the bodies of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, of Lawrenceville on Saturday morning. The Towns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 11:05 a.m. and requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What they're saying:

Investigators say both men had gunshot wounds. While autopsies are pending, preliminary findings suggest one brother shot the other before taking his own life.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for the above story supplied by Georgia Bureau of Invest8igation. 

