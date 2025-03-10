Twin brothers found dead on Bell Mountain in apparent murder-suicide

The Brief Hikers found twin brothers, Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, both 19, dead on Bell Mountain in Hiawassee. Authorities say both had gunshot wounds, and the case appears to be a murder-suicide. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting, and autopsies are pending.



Authorities are investigating the deaths of twin brothers found at the top of Bell Mountain in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

What we know:

Hikers discovered the bodies of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, of Lawrenceville on Saturday morning. The Towns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 11:05 a.m. and requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What they're saying:

Investigators say both men had gunshot wounds. While autopsies are pending, preliminary findings suggest one brother shot the other before taking his own life.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.