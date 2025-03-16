Expand / Collapse search

Twin brothers found shot to death atop Bell Mountain

By Colin Lawler
Published  March 16, 2025 8:21pm EDT
Towns County
HIAWASSEE, Ga. - Twin brothers, Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, were found dead on Bell Mountain in what authorities are calling a murder suicide. 

The brothers, both 19, of Lawrenceville, were discovered on March 8 at the top of Bell Mountain, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Both men were found with gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation suggests the deaths to be a murder suicide. Autopsies are currently pending.

The GBI is assisting the Towns County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. 

The Source: Information for this story was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

