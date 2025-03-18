Firefighter arrested for photographing twins' death scene on Bell Mountain, GBI says

article

The Brief A volunteer firefighter has been arrested for allegedly obstructing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the death of two twin brothers who were found dead on Bell Mountain earlier this month. Scott Kerlin is accused of taking photos of the crime scene and sharing them publicly. While officials say their preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were a murder-suicide, final results from the GBI's autopsy remain pending.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a volunteer firefighter in connection with their investigation into the deaths of two twin brothers whose bodies were discovered on Bell Mountain.

Scott Kerlin, age 42, of Hiawassee, is facing a charge of misdemeanor obstruction.

The backstory:

Authorities say Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, of Lawrenceville, were discovered on March 8 at the top of Bell Mountain.

Both men were found with gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation suggests the deaths to have been a murder-suicide. The GBI's medical examiner has completed autopsies on the twins, but the official ruling and results are pending additional forensic tests.

What we know:

According to an update from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, Kerlin is a volunteer firefighter in Towns County, the county where Bell Mountain is located.

Kerlin is accused of taking photos of the death scene and sharing them publicly.

Officials have not shared details about where Kerlin allegedly shared the photos.

Dig deeper:

Family members told FOX 5 that the Lawrenceville twins were scheduled to fly to Boston on March 7 to visit friends, but never made their flight out of Atlanta.

Their airline tickets were still in their wallets when their bodies were discovered the next day on the mountain by a hiker.

Loved ones say the teens had never visited the area where they were found, which is two and a half hours away from Atlanta, and said they did not believe their deaths were a murder-suicide.

What's next:

The investigation into the brothers' deaths remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the GBI.