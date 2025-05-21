GBI makes ruling on deaths of twins found on Bell Mountain

The Brief The GBI has ruled the deaths of 19-year-old twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis a suicide-suicide, citing cellphone data, surveillance footage, internet searches, and forensic evidence that showed both brothers acted alone and fired the weapon. The family of the Lewis brothers questioned their deaths, pointing to surveillance video from the night before their deaths and the presence of unused airline tickets in their wallets as reasons to believe foul play may have been involved. The emotionally charged case drew widespread attention and controversy, including the arrest of a firefighter for sharing unauthorized photos of the scene; the GBI plans to formally close the investigation in the coming weeks.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has concluded its inquiry into the deaths of twin brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, ruling the case a suicide-suicide following an in-depth investigation and autopsy results.

The 19-year-old brothers were found shot to death atop Bell Mountain in Towns County on March 8, more than 90 miles from their home in Lawrenceville.

According to the GBI, investigators reviewed cellphone location data, surveillance footage, internet history, purchase records, and forensic evidence, all of which supported the determination that the injuries sustained by the brothers were self-inflicted.

What we know:

Cellular location data helped investigators create a timeline that showed the brothers traveling alone from their Gwinnett County home to Bell Mountain. Surveillance video obtained from several points along the route confirmed they were not accompanied by anyone.

Only Naazir Lewis was found to have purchased an airline ticket for a planned March 7 trip to Boston. He went to the airport alone on March 19 but never boarded a flight. Records also show that Naazir purchased ammunition used in the firearm found at the scene, with the order delivered to their home on March 5.

Further supporting evidence included internet search histories for topics such as "how to load a gun" and suicide statistics from 2024. Forensic testing confirmed that both brothers had fired the weapon used in the incident.

The GBI met with members of the Lewis family prior to releasing their findings and will formally close the case in the coming weeks.

The backstory:

After the twins were found deceased on the mountain, the Lewis family were unconvinced that the brothers took their own lives. In previous interviews, relatives described the twins as upbeat and excited to travel to Boston. Surveillance footage from the night of March 7 showed the brothers calmly eating snacks at a Shell gas station in Lawrenceville, with no visible signs of distress.

Their aunt, Samira Brawner, was vocal about her doubts. "I know that something happened to them. I know that they were murdered," she said in a past interview with FOX 5. The twins’ unused airline tickets were reported as still being in their wallets when their bodies were found, fueling further skepticism from the family.

The GBI's conclusion follows weeks of speculation and community concern, particularly after it was revealed that a firefighter had been arrested for taking unauthorized photos at the death scene and sharing them publicly.

Big picture view:

The case stirred deep emotional responses both locally, nationally and online, where supporters of the Lewis family called for further investigation into their deaths.

What's next:

The GBI says the investigation will be formally closed in the coming weeks. At this time, FOX 5 Atlanta has not spoken with the family since they met with the GBI.