DeKalb County launches cutting-edge TB clinic to combat rising cases

The Brief DeKalb County is opening a new high-tech TB clinic to address the highest number of TB cases in Georgia, with 52 cases reported last year. The clinic, located at the Richardson Health Center, features advanced facilities like specialized airflow control, UV disinfectant lighting, and a modern radiology suite to improve care and reduce airborne disease transmission. The new clinic aims to enhance DeKalb County's capacity to diagnose, treat, and contain tuberculosis, providing safer and more effective care for patients.



DeKalb County is set to open a new, state-of-the-art tuberculosis (TB) clinic on Monday, July 21, as the county works to address the highest number of TB cases in Georgia.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 2023 Annual Tuberculosis Surveillance Report, DeKalb County reported 52 TB cases last year—more than any of the state’s 159 counties. Along with Fulton and Gwinnett counties, the metro Atlanta area accounted for nearly 46% of all TB cases statewide.

To meet the increasing need for TB testing and treatment, DeKalb Public Health is relocating its existing clinic from the T.O. Vinson Health Center to a larger and more advanced facility at the Richardson Health Center, located at 445 Winn Way in Decatur.

Dig deeper:

The new clinic spans 2,625 square feet and is specifically designed to improve care and reduce the risk of airborne disease transmission. Features include:

A private entrance and restroom for patients with active TB, limiting exposure to others

Eight exam rooms with specialized airflow control and negative pressure systems to contain airborne pathogens

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation disinfectant lighting, in line with CDC recommendations

A modern radiology suite with digital imaging and archiving

A sputum induction chamber for safe and efficient specimen collection

What they're saying:

DeKalb Public Health officials say the new clinic will enhance the county’s capacity to diagnose, treat, and contain tuberculosis, offering safer and more effective care for patients throughout the region.