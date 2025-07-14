Tragic crash in Hart County claims life of 16-year-old girl

The Brief A 16-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned Ford F-150 in Hart County. The driver exited the vehicle before first responders arrived, while the passenger was trapped and pronounced dead at the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, with no further details released about the cause or identities involved.



A 16-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Hart County, authorities said.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 3500 block of Montevideo Road, where they found a Ford F-150 overturned in a field, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire and EMS personnel from both counties, also responded.

Deputies said the driver of the truck had exited the vehicle before first responders arrived, but the front seat passenger was trapped inside. The 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation. No additional details about the cause of the crash or the identity of those involved have been released.

What they're saying:

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragic loss," said Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll. "We are also grateful to all agencies involved for their swift and professional response."