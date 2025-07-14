South Fulton Police request public's help in identifying mail theft suspect
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Authorities in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing mail from a residential complex earlier this month.
What we know:
According to the South Fulton Police Department, surveillance footage captured the suspect breaking into mailboxes at the Ashford at Spring Lake Apartments around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. The complex is located at 6200 Bakers Ferry Road.
The suspect, described only as a male, was seen removing mail from the boxes before fleeing the area.
What we don't know:
Police have released an image of the individual taken from the surveillance footage.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Corporal C. Johnson in the Criminal Investigations Unit at 404-580-3224 or via email at cordero.johnson@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
What they're saying:
"Your assistance is vital in helping us keep our community safe," the department said in a statement.
The Source: The South Fulton Police Department provided the details and images for this article.