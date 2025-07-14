Venezuelan nationals arrested in Gwinnett County for major drug trafficking operation

article

Two Venezuelan nationals were arrested earlier this month on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine following a multi-agency drug investigation in north Georgia.

What we know:

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) announced the arrests of Hector Moreno Luzardo, 35, and Gelis Escalona Martinez, 41, on July 2 after agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Gwinnett County.

The investigation began in March when agents received information linking Luzardo to the sale of cocaine. Over the course of several months, authorities gathered evidence that led to the issuance of the search warrant.

Inside the home, investigators seized approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of cash. Martinez, who investigators say was also involved in the sale of illegal narcotics, was found inside the residence at the time of the search.

Both Luzardo and Martinez were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Local perspective:

The operation was conducted with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, and the DEA Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties across north Georgia and includes numerous sheriff’s offices, police departments, and state and federal partners.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to drug activity is urged to contact the GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov, or via the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.