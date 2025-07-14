Photos: Medley Johns Creek under construction at Johns Creek Town Center
Medley Johns Creek, part of the larger 192-acre Johns Creek Town Center, remains under construction. (Johns Creek )
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Construction is well underway on Medley Johns Creek, a major mixed-use development set to become a central feature of the city’s emerging Town Center.
What we know:
Located at the intersection of Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road, the 43-acre project will include 150,000 square feet of space dedicated to retail, dining, and entertainment, along with a 175-room boutique hotel and 110,000 square feet of lifestyle office space. Plans also call for 750 multi-family units, 133 townhomes, and a 25,000-square-foot public plaza.
The backstory:
Medley is one piece of the larger 192-acre Johns Creek Town Center, which is being designed as a walkable urban core blending housing, restaurants, offices, and green space. The project will feature new public pathways and connect to the Boardwalk at Town Center, a park currently under construction behind City Hall.
What they're saying:
"Whether dining with friends, working close to home, or enjoying a community event, the Town Center will be a place where stories are shared and memories are made," city officials said in a statement, adding that the development is expected to enhance the quality of life in Johns Creek.
What's next:
More updates on the Town Center and its features are expected in the coming months.
The Source: The city of Johns Creek provided the details and images for this article.