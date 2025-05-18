Watch: Construction underway on Johns Creek's Boardwalk at Town Center

The Brief The Boardwalk at Town Center will feature an amphitheater, terraced seating, wide trails, pedestrian plazas, and pond overlooks, creating a vibrant space for community events. A boardwalk will connect these amenities to a new three-acre wetland designed for stormwater detention and water quality enhancement. Construction progress includes poured sections of the boardwalk, installation of deck and shade structures, and landscaping around ponds, with completion expected by summer 2026.



Work is moving forward on the Boardwalk at Town Center, a signature park project taking shape behind Johns Creek City Hall.

The city posted a video update on its Facebook page over the weekend showing drone flyover of the construction site.

What we know:

Once complete, the state-of-the-art destination will feature an amphitheater with a poured seawall, terraced seating areas, 15-foot-wide trails, pedestrian plazas, and pond overlooks—all designed to create a vibrant public space for concerts, recreation, and community events.

A boardwalk will link these amenities to a newly constructed three-acre wetland, which is engineered to enhance regional stormwater detention and water quality for future development in the Town Center district.

What they're saying:

According to the city, progress is visible across multiple parts of the site. "A section of the boardwalk has been poured between the upper pond and lower pond. Deck and shade structures are being installed at the upper pond overlook areas," officials said. "Crews have started landscaping around the upper and lower ponds."

What's next:

Upcoming work includes the installation of additional deck structures, continued pouring of boardwalk sections, and the start of electrical installations throughout the park.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

What you can do:

To follow project updates, residents can sign up for email alerts and visit the city website.