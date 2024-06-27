Atlanta Presidential Debate: When traffic impacts will begin, other important info

WATCH PRESIDENT BIDEN ARRIVE

Expect significant traffic congestion in the downtown and midtown Atlanta areas today because of tonight's presidential debate in Atlanta.

To avoid getting caught in the traffic, it is advisable to stay out of these areas if possible, as a large influx of people is expected. The presidential debate is only part of the cause, with overall roadway conditions likely to become chaotic.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base around 3 p.m., followed by former President Donald Trump, who is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 5:30 p.m. Additionally, a large crowd is anticipated at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 6 p.m. for a major event.

Watch the debate on FOX 5 Atlanta or FOX Local tonight. Coverage starts at 8:30 p.m.

Planned road closures include 10th Street from State to Spring Streets and Fowler Street from 6th to 10th Streets. If you are trying to access the interstate in midtown, you will be diverted to 14th Street.

There will also be rolling closures on Interstate 75/Interstate 85 when Biden and Trump arrive.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to an attendee of the Copa America match, who expressed more interest in sports than the debate.

"I think they're both really, really old," he said. "I have concerns about Biden's memory, stamina, and overall state, though we haven't seen Trump as much in the public eye recently."

In addition to road closures and the expected large turnout for the match, potential protests may also occur in the midtown area. FOX 5 Atlanta is aware of several planned protests.

A free debate watch party is being held in downtown Atlanta. It is taking place at the Sylvan Building on Mitchell Street. Doors open at 7 p.m.