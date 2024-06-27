Atlanta Presidential Debate 2024: Voters talk about expectations

As the first presidential debate nears, interest is very high across the nation.

In Atlanta, some protests are expected before the debate between former President Trump and President Joe Biden, reflecting the charged atmosphere.

Voters we spoke to are interested in the issues but also keen to see how the candidates conduct themselves and how successful the debate will be overall.

According to a recent Associated Press poll, about 60% of Americans plan to watch the debate in some form.

RELATED: First presidential debate: High interest in watching, betting

One voter told FOX 5 Atlanta, "Voting is important to me, so I try to stay as informed as I can, even if I'm not particularly excited."

This sentiment is common, as the same poll shows about 3 in 10 are unhappy with both candidates from their parties. However, voters still believe it's important to watch the debate.

"We have to work with what we have, so I need to see what each candidate offers," a voter said.

For those who haven't made up their minds, the debate could influence their decisions, especially on key issues like inflation.

One resident expressed, "I'd love to hear them talk about the disconnect between politicians, extremely rich Americans, and the average person. The rising costs in areas like Atlanta are a real concern."

About half of Americans think the debate's outcome will significantly impact each candidate's campaign, which is why many will be watching closely.

"May the best candidate win," one person added.

Coverage of the debate in Atlanta hosted by CNN will begin at 8:30 p.m. on FOX 5. The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.