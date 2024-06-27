PHOTOS: Atlanta Presidential Debate | June 27, 2024

The first Presidential Debate for the 2024 election is taking place on June 27 in the city of Atlanta. The debate is being hosted by CNN. There will not be an audience at the debate.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Signage outside of CNN studios ahead of the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off Thursday for their first 2024 debate, a high-stakes opportunity to break through to politics-weary Americans and one that holds the potential for disastrous missteps. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET. FOX 5 Atlanta's coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. Watch on-air or on our streaming app, FOX Local.