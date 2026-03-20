Atlanta police to teens: Stay away or face arrest this weekend

The Brief Atlanta police and metro agencies are increasing patrols after social media intel suggested "teen takeovers" are planned for this weekend. Previous incidents have led to numerous felony arrests and the seizure of illegal weapons, including a fully automatic firearm. Authorities are urging parents to be "smart" and stay informed of their children's locations to prevent them from ruining their futures.



Atlanta law enforcement agencies are banding together this weekend to prevent a resurgence of "teen takeovers" following reports of planned gatherings circulating on social media.

What they're saying:

Police officials stated Thursday that they have obtained credible information regarding potential large-scale disturbances. The warning follows a string of incidents since last December where groups of young people have swarmed locations such as Atlantic Station, The Battery, and the Beltline.

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The most recent takeover at the end of February resulted in 13 arrests, including felony charges. During that incident, officers seized 11 firearms, one of which had been illegally converted to a fully automatic weapon.

"These takeovers need to stop. They need to come to an end," officials said during a press briefing. "They’re causing chaos and violence, and we want the public to be safe."

Beyond the warning to youth, authorities issued a direct plea to parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts. They emphasized that these gatherings often devolve into criminal activity, including property damage, assaults, and gunfire, which can lead to life-altering legal consequences.

City leaders are encouraging teenagers to utilize more productive outlets, pointing to the city’s parks, recreational facilities, and the "Year of the Youth" website as resources for safe weekend activities.

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