Henry County police on high alert for Saturday’s 'Urban Air Takeover' event

Another weekend "teen takeover" has authorities on high alert. This time, it was advertised in Henry County.

Henry County ‘teen takeover’ planned

What we know:

The Henry County Police Department released a statement on Wednesday warning about the promoted "Urban Air Takeover" planned for Saturday afternoon and evening.

"We are coordinating with Urban Air, businesses in the Henry Town Center Shopping Complex along Jonesboro Road, and our Public Safety Partners to proactively monitor activity and respond as necessary," the department wrote in a statement posted to its official Facebook page.

The police department said it is concerned following similar incidents at The Battery and The Beltline in Atlanta, with another prompted event at Cumberland Mall seemingly quashed by a curfew for children 17 and under.

"These incidents caused significant public safety concerns and resulted in dozens of arrests involving both adults and juveniles," the police department continued. "Charges ranged from aggravated assault involving shootings, possession of firearms to inciting a riot, terroristic threats, and drug-related offenses."

Police on Jonesboro Road

What they're saying:

Police said that type of behavior will not be tolerated and officers are working with area businesses to step up visible enforcement this weekend.

"If you are planning to be in the Jonesboro Road area this weekend, expect a heavy law enforcement presence as well as potential traffic or access restrictions near the shopping center," the department wrote. "Individuals who engage in illegal or disruptive activity may face charges and/or arrest."

Warning for parents

What you can do:

Police are warning parents and guardians not to drop off their children or leave them unsupervised, adding that it not only places their children at risk, but could also put them on the hook for damages and unlawful activities.

"Henry County welcomes community members and visitors to enjoy our shopping, dining, and many local attractions," the department concluded. "However, conduct that endangers public safety or disrupts the community will be addressed."

The department urged anyone who sees something to say something.