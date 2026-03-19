'Idle mind is a dangerous mind': Midtown Atlanta business owner starts youth peace walk

The Brief Atlanta police and several law enforcement agencies have joined forces to warn against a possible "teen takeover" this weekend. Crystal Drakes, co-owner of Crescent City Kitchen, is launching a "peace walk" Friday to address invading youth violence. Authorities recently made 13 arrests and recovered 11 guns during a similar takeover event at the Atlanta BeltLine.



Atlanta law enforcement agencies are sending a forceful warning to anyone planning to participate in a "teen takeover" this weekend as community leaders mobilize to offer local youth a different path.

Police warn of 'chaos and violence'

What we know:

Deputy Chief Jason Smith with the Atlanta Police Department said Thursday that the agency has received credible tips and information regarding another potential teen takeover in Atlanta this weekend. This follows several similar incidents reported by FOX 5 over the last few months, ranging from Atlantic Station to the most recent gathering at the BeltLine. During the BeltLine takeover, officers made 13 arrests, recovered 11 guns, and cited four curfew violations.

"These takeovers need to stop. They need to come to an end," Deputy Chief Smith said. "They’re causing chaos and violence and we want the public to be safe."

Business owner cooks up 'peace walk'

What we don't know:

While police have confirmed the threat of a weekend takeover, they have not yet released specific locations where they expect these crowds to gather. Additionally, while Crystal Drakes is launching her "Embrace Life Not Violence" initiative, the specific career and employment paths being developed for the teens have not yet been fully detailed.

Mentorship over 'dangerous' idle minds

What they're saying:

Crystal Drakes, co-owner of Crescent City Kitchen in Midtown, is "cooking up" a new item geared toward local youth: a peace walk open to the public. Her goal is to keep teens off the streets and out of trouble through her new initiative, "Embrace Life Not Violence."

"We’re going to really try and create a movement and see what we can try and do to solve these things. We know it won’t happen overnight," Drakes said. "Tomorrow we have a group of individuals that are going to come together and we’re going to walk and be the voice."

Drakes said she is working with influencers and content creators to develop mentorship programs. "I am trying to create employment paths for them, career paths for them. I’m big with mentorship and things of that sorts," Drakes explained. "I want to give them different avenues to help keep them busy. We know that an idle mind is a dangerous mind."

Starting the movement for change

What's next:

Drakes hopes the walk on Friday will be the start of a permanent change for the city's youth. The walk is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Drakes says everyone is welcome.

"It has to start somewhere, so we’re going to start, and we’re going to be the voice starting tomorrow," Drakes said.