Atlanta police release photo of hit-and-run driver on anniversary of 9-year-old’s death

It’s been exactly one year since a hit-and-run crash on Cleveland Avenue claimed the life of a 9-year-old-boy.

Since then, Atlanta police have not made an arrest in the case but released a new photo of the driver on Wednesday.

Investigators say Tomasa Mendoza was behind the wheel of the red Ford F-150 that hit and killed Jamal Dean. Jamal’s father told FOX 5 he’s hopeful the release of her photo may lead to her arrest.

"It’s been a year, man, but I think about it every day," said Christopher Dean.

Atlanta police believe this truck was involved in the deadly hit-and-run of 9-year-old Jamal Dean.

Thoughts of his firstborn son Jamal haven’t left his mind since the hit-and-run crash that took his life one year ago.

"My son, he lost his life from carelessness, and you know that’s the thing that hurts the most," he told FOX 5.

Dean said Jamal was just going to basketball practice at Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Cleveland Avenue when that driver struck him and kept going.

Jamal Dean (Family photo)

Moments later, he received the phone call that changed his life forever.

"She was just yelling ‘they hit my baby…they hit my baby…a car just hit Jamal’," he recalled.

Atlanta police put out a BOLO on Mendoza—who they believe was in the driver's seat.

Dean said it was an image that gave him chills.

"She just kept going, ran him over and kept going," he stated.

With little movement in his son’s case over the last year, he said he’s praying the release of her picture will lead to justice for Jamal.

"I just want her to have to answer questions (and) be accountable for the actions that she did because her actions changed the lives of many…it really did, and I want her to know that," Dean said. "He made it an honor for me to be his father," he added.

Mendoza is charged with homicide by vehicle. If you have any information that could help the police find her, call Crime Stoppers.