Police release suspect description, video of truck that struck and killed 9-year-old boy

Atlanta police have released a photo and video of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a 9-year-old boy.

The incident happened on January 3 off Cleveland Avenue SE.

Witnesses say red four-door truck crossed into the opposite lane and tried to speed around cars and a bus before striking 9-year-old Jamal Dean outside the Rosel Fann Rec Center. The boy died at the scene.

Jamal Dean (Family photo)

Atlanta police describe the suspect vehicle as a red Ford F-150. The driver is described as a black male fair complexion with full facial hard and gold teeth.

Atlanta police believe this truck was involved in the deadly hit-and-run of 9-year-old Jamal Dean.

Authorities also release video of the truck, which was captured on private security camera.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.