Police release suspect description, video of truck that struck and killed 9-year-old boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SE Atlanta
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed 9-year-old

The person who hit and killed a 9-year-old boy outside a recreation center is still on the run. Community leaders are urging those who know the driver's identity to come forward.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a photo and video of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a 9-year-old boy.

The incident happened on January 3 off Cleveland Avenue SE.

Witnesses say red four-door truck crossed into the opposite lane and tried to speed around cars and a bus before striking 9-year-old Jamal Dean outside the Rosel Fann Rec Center. The boy died at the scene.

Jamal Dean

Jamal Dean (Family photo)

Atlanta police describe the suspect vehicle as a red Ford F-150. The driver is described as a black male fair complexion with full facial hard and gold teeth.

Atlanta police believe this truck was involved in the deadly hit-and-run of 9-year-old Jamal Dean.

Authorities also release video of the truck, which was captured on private security camera.

Atlanta police have released video of a suspect vehicle in the case of a deadly hit-and-run involving a child. Nine-year-old Jamal Dean was struck and killed by a red Ford F-150, police say. The suspect is described as a black male fair complexion with full facial hair and gold teeth.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. 