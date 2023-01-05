Driver who struck and killed 9-year-old boy in front of Atlanta rec center on the run

The person who hit and killed a 9-year-old boy outside an Atlanta recreation center is still on the run.

Police and community leaders urge those who know the driver responsible to say something.

"The senselessness of it. That’s not Atlanta. That’s not the Atlanta way," Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis said.

Community members still working to grasp what they saw Tuesday evening when Atlanta police say a truck hit and killed 9-year-old Jamal Dean as he got out of his mother’s car. Police say the driver kept going.

"God is watching and we have you on camera so come turn yourself in," Lewis said.

Antonio represents District 12 in the city and is leading the charge trying to find whoever’s responsible for the unimaginable crime.

"This ain’t one of those snitching situations. When they say if you know something say something. We have a kid that was just murdered," Lewis said.

Witnesses say the orange-colored four-door truck crossed into the opposite lane and tried to speed around cars and a bus before striking the 9-year-old outside the Rosel Fann Rec Center on Cleveland Avenue.

"It’s your duty to say something. It’s your duty to help this mother get justice. It’s your duty to help bring solace to this family," Lewis said.

All of this happening in front of the boy’s mom who told FOX 5 that she is simply heartbroken.

Jamal Dean (Family photo)

Community members placed bears and flowers near where it happened.

"The acts that you did were so heinous that I think your mom, your father, your grandmother should send you down here to jail," Lewis said.

The family has set up an online fundraising effort to help with expenses.