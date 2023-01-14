Family holds vigil for child killed in hit-and-run; search continues for suspect

It's been just over a week since 9-year-old Jamal Dean died when a car hit him outside the Rosel Fann Rec Center on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta.

The boy was getting out of his mother's car when he was hit.

On Friday night, loved ones held a candlelight vigil in his memory.

The boy's father said Jamal was on his way to play basketball on the night he was killed.

Police haven't made an arrest in the case, but release surveillance images of the car they believe is involved. Police said it's an orange or red, newer-model Ford F-150. Witnesses said a red four-door truck crossed into the opposite lane and tried to speed around cars and a bus before striking Jamal .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.