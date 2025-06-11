LIVE | Trial for Atlanta rapper known as Ca$h Out gets underway Wednesday

Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday afternoon in the Fulton County trial of John Michael Hakeem Gibson, better known as the rapper Ca$h Out.

Gibson, a well-known artist in Atlanta's music scene, is facing several serious charges, including rape, sex trafficking, and luring women into prostitution, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Additionally, he has been charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Expand

Gibson and four other individuals were originally indicted in 2022 for allegedly using the record label, Pyrez Music Group LLC, to coerce, entice, and recruit young women into commercial sexual activity. Gibson and the others were re-indicted in 2023 on additional charges.

The trial also includes two other defendants, Linda Smith, also known as "Morenkia Vinnie" and "Mama Ca$h Out," and Tyrone Taylor, who are reportedly facing similar charges.

Crimes listed in the indictments date back to 2013.

Gibson is best known for his hit songs "Cashin' Out" and "She Twerkin,'" and has collaborated with prominent artists such as Future, Lil Durk, and Migos. The trial is expected to draw significant attention as it addresses these grave allegations.