Fundraiser identifies 15-year-old Newton County hit-and-run victim

The Brief A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral costs for 15-year-old Dominic Flowers, who was killed in a hit-and-run on June 2 in Newton County. The fundraiser, organized by his cousin, has raised $1,400 of its $5,000 goal. Investigators say Flowers was struck along Highway 36 by a pearl white vehicle; no suspect or vehicle details have been confirmed.



A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help the family of 15-year-old Dominic Flowers, who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Newton County.

According to the fundraising page, Flowers died on June 2. The effort, started by his cousin, is seeking $5,000 to cover funeral and burial expenses. As of now, it has raised $1,400.

ORIGINAL STORY: 15-year-old Covington teen killed by hit-and-run driver Monday night

What we know:

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. that night about a pedestrian struck on Highway 36, just south of Hummingbird Lane. When they arrived, they found a teenager deceased in the roadway.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a pearl white car. No further details about the driver or the car have been released as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office has not officially identified Flowers as the victim. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the sheriff's office for confirmation and to see if there is an update on the investigation.