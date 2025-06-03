15-year-old Covington teen killed by hit-and-run driver Monday night
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 15-year-old boy from Covington was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Newton County, authorities said.
What we know:
Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 about a pedestrian struck along Highway 36, just south of Hummingbird Lane. When they arrived, they found the teen dead in the roadway.
Investigators say evidence at the scene indicates the involved vehicle is a pearl white car. No additional details about the vehicle or the driver have been released.
What we don't know:
Although the teen has been identified, his name has not been released by the sheriff's office.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at jredlinger@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-300-7877.