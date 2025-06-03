15-year-old Covington teen killed by hit-and-run driver Monday night

The Brief A 15-year-old boy from Covington was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 36 in Newton County late Monday night. Investigators say the vehicle is believed to be a pearl white car; no further details have been released. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877 or by email at jredlinger@newtonsheriffga.org.



A 15-year-old boy from Covington was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Newton County, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 about a pedestrian struck along Highway 36, just south of Hummingbird Lane. When they arrived, they found the teen dead in the roadway.

Investigators say evidence at the scene indicates the involved vehicle is a pearl white car. No additional details about the vehicle or the driver have been released.

What we don't know:

Although the teen has been identified, his name has not been released by the sheriff's office.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at jredlinger@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-300-7877.