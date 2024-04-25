Atlanta Film Festival, antiques, seafood & comedy: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

It's finally the weekend, y'all, and there's plenty of fabulous things to do this weekend. The Atlanta Film Festival is underway and if sitting in a dark theater all weekend is your idea of fun, you will have plenty of films to choose from. If you like antiques, one of the biggest in the state of Georgia is happening in Braselton. And if you like seafood, just head to Atlantic Station. There's also a couple of comedy shows, concerts and a run to cure cancer happening.

48th annual Atlanta Film Festival

April 25-May 5

The Atlanta Film Festival is underway at the Plaza and Tara theaters. The festival will feature screenings of 142 works by local and international filmmakers, including 27 world premieres. There will also be workshops and panels and related festivities.

Pretzel Day Art Market at Six Bridges Brewing

5 p.m. April 26

Celebrate National Pretzel Day by checking out the Pretzel Day Art Market at Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek. There will be local art, beer and pretzels.

Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival

April 26-28

The Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival features more than 350 vendors offering vintage, furniture, farmhouse, handcrafted, primitives, rustic, salvage, antique, good ole junk and more. There will also be 12 food trucks and live music.

The Dahmers with Fast Eddy

8 p.m. April 26

The Dahmers with Fast Eddy, Solid State Radio, DJ Teddy Spaghetty and more are performing at Star Community Bar in Little 5 Points.

Chefs Market ATL

1 to 5 p.m. April 27

The Chefs Market ATL is happening every Saturday at Pratt Pullman District. The farmers market-meets-bustling bazaar features local small businesses, artisans, purveyors and more.

Networkin' & Headshottin' with The Creators' Brand

2 to 5 p.m. April 27

The Creators' Brand is hosting Networkin' & Headshottin' on Magnolia Street NW in Atlanta. Network with local creators of all kinds (film, fashion, visual arts, culinary arts and more) and get headshots taken. No pressure afternoon filled with creative connections, good vibes, music and raffle prizes.

Atlanta Seafood Festival at Atlantic Station

1 to 5 p.m. April 27

The Atlantic Seafood Festival will feature delicious seafood dishes, refreshing drinks, and live music. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $65 at the gate unless sold out.

Edgewood Avenue: An Improvised Puppet Variety Show

8 to 11 p.m. April 27

Red Light Cafe is hosting Edgewood Avenue: An Improvised Puppet Variety Show on April 27. The show will feature a mix of sketch comedy, improv, live music and "stunning" acts ranging from standup to magic.

An Evening of New Standup with Al Franken

9 p.m. April 27

An Evening of New Standup with Al Franken is happening at City Winery. Al Franken is the only U.S. senator who was also one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live where he worked for 15 season.

Halcyon's Springs Artists Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27-28

Halcyon's Spring Artists Market in Forsyth County will feature over 50 talented local artisans offering everything from jewelry to pottery to wood crafts to home decor to pet products to candles.

South Cobb Festival

Noon to 8 p.m. April 27

South Cobb Festival in Powder Springs will feature food, shopping, live music, a kids zone and more.

Fox Gives Benefit Concert featuring Indigo Girls

7:30 p.m. April 28

The Fox Gives Benefit Concert will feture performances by Indigo Girls, Charlie Starr and Benji Shanks of Blackberry Smoke. Proceeds will benefit Fox Gives program.

30th annual Lauren's Run & Picnic to benefit CURE Childhood Cancer

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28

For the past 30 years, thousands of families have gathered to walk and run in support of CURE Childhood Cancer. All proceeds benefit CURE Childhood Cancer -- an Atlanta-based non-profit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer. Happening at the Concourse Office Park in Sandy Springs.

LOOKING AHEAD

Malts & Vaults: Where Beer Meets History

2-3:30 p.m. May 4

Malts & Vaults: Where Beer Meets History is happening May 4 at Historic Oakland Cemetery. This engaging guided walking tour offers an in-depth taste of Atlanta’s brewing history. The sampling is reserved for those 21 and over, so don’t forget your ID if you plan to partake.