Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | April 2024

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around metro Atlanta. Information on special events, new menu items and specials, new restaurants, closings and other restaurant news. If you would like to submit an item for Atlanta Bites, send an email to joyce.lupaini@fox.com.

Events

The first Athens Vegan Chef Challenge is underway until April 30th. Local chefs are showcasing their creativity with plant-based menu options. Participating restaurants include Rashe’s Cuisine, Hi-Lo Lounge, Akademia Brewing, Big City Bread Cafe, Oh My Delicious, The National, and Little City Diner. More info

Marcus Bar & Grille on Edgewood Avenue celebrates its first anniversary with a party on April 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. Enjoy bites from Chef Marcus, special cocktails, and live music. More info

Chamblee Restaurant Week returns from April 7 to 13. With 18 participating restaurants, guests can savor food and drinks from some of Georgia's finest establishments. Dine-in, take-out, or delivery options are available. More info

Zunzi’s + Zunzibar marks the end of their fundraising quarter with a ZUNZIFEST! celebration on April 9. For the recent fundraising period, they donated 1% of sales to Giving Kitchen. Members of Zunzi’s 26 CLUB can enjoy a free regular Conquistador or vegan option from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info

Sorella Vicina, in collaboration with Honig Vineyard & Winery, hosts an exclusive wine dinner on April 11. Enjoy Mediterranean-inspired cuisine paired with Honig wines. Tickets are $150 each, with limited availability. Early reservations are recommended. More info

The inaugural SIP Brookhaven event takes place on Oglethorpe University's campus from 3 to 6 p.m. Expect boutique wines, craft cocktails, live music, and more. Tickets are $35 through April 12 and $50 at the door. More info

The 31st annual Dining Out For Life occurs on April 24. Over 60 restaurants participate in supporting Open Hand’s mission to provide healthy meals and nutrition education. List of participating restaurants

Aveline! at Kimpton Shane Hotel resumes its Yappy Hour on April 24 in partnership with Braveheart Bulliez Rescue. Enjoy snacks, craft cocktails, and treats, with 15% of proceeds benefiting Braveheart Bulliez Rescue. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. More info

Chuck E. Cheese celebrates World Autism Month with a Sensory Sensitive Sunday event on April 28. Nearly 500 locations open two hours early for sensory-sensitive fun. List of participating locations

New Restaurants

Bruxie opens its first location in Chamblee, known for its Belgian waffle sandwiches and chicken tenders. Ribbon cutting is on April 5, followed by the grand opening on April 6. More info

Chipotle debuts its first Mableton location on March 29. The restaurant offers a Chipotlane and is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. More info

Divan Restaurant & Bar celebrates its 20th anniversary with a move to a new location in Midtown Atlanta. Experience Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in a historic 5-story building. More info

J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen opens in Uptown Atlanta, offering Caribbean street food and brunch items. Enjoy a fusion of flavors in a vibrant setting. More info

Raik Mediterranean opens in Suwanee. Menu highlights include hummus, Baba Ghannouj, Falafel, Fried Kibbeh, Fattoush, Tabouli, flatbread, chicken/beef/salmon nabobs, lamb shank, and more. More info.

Sidelines Grille opens on Lower Roswell Road in East Cobb. More info.

Stir House is set to open April 25 on Broad Street NW in downtown Atlanta. More info.

Menu Items/Specials

Bulla Gastrobar introduces a spring menu with fresh bites and cocktails. The new food items include Crema de Gambas; Macarrones Con Chorizo; Mushrooms Con Chorizo; braised ribs; Estofado de Res; and Baileys Tiramisu. Spring cocktails include the Mediterranean Negroni and Mezcal Paloma. More info

Canoe adds Roasted Springer Mountain Chicken to its dinner menu, served with roasted root vegetables and natural jus. Enjoy riverside dining with this seasonal dish. More info

Caribou Coffee offers weekly specials throughout the month, including discounts on beverages and food items. Mondays: Visit and receive a large for the price of a medium to use for the remainder of the week (valid Tuesday-Sunday). Tuesdays: Take 50% off the featured handcrafted beverage. Details on each week’s beverage will be shared by email and in the Caribou Coffee app. Wednesdays: Receive 20% off food all day. Thursdays: Earn double points on your orders in-store or through the app after noon. Fridays: Buy one handcrafted beverage, get one for 25% off. Saturday and Sundays: Earn triple points on your purchase in-person, order ahead or delivery. More info

Cheba Hut celebrates 4/20 with food specials and giveaways, including Nug subs for just $4.20 all day long. Also receive a free Cheba Hut frisbee. More info.

Chido & Padre's elevates Taco Tuesday with new margaritas and rotating taco options. Guests can choose between flour or corn tortillas, with each order comprising two tacos accompanied by Mexican rice and black beans. These offerings will rotate every few weeks, ensuring a fresh experience with each visit. In the rotation are: Ancho-crusted tuna – a unique offering featuring ancho-crusted tuna paired with a tangy lemon arugula slaw ($17); Shrimp Holbox – grilled marinated shrimp served with a refreshing mango papaya slaw, drizzled with a light Holbox-inspired vinaigrette ($16) and Steak Jalisco – a hearty choice of grilled, marinated carne asada topped with smoky chipotle slaw ($16). Margaritas include Teremana margarita – A delightful blend of Teremana tequila, agave, and fresh lime juice ($14) and Spicy mango margarita – A fiery mix of Tanteo jalapeno-infused tequila, mango juice, lime juice, and agave ($13). More info

Culver's presents thick-cut bacon, enhancing signature menu items with premium-quality bacon. While bacon has long been a guest-favorite addition to signature menu items like ButterBurgers and the Culver’s Deluxe, Culver’s menu development team saw an opportunity to upgrade to an even better product. Culver’s new bacon is cooked using a proprietary method that leaves it chewy on the inside, with the edges crisped to perfection on the grill. More info

Gypsy Kitchen in Buckhead launches a new brunch service featuring a diverse menu and brunch cocktails. Menu highlights include a chef's board; small plates such as atatas bravas, garlic shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts, grilled Spanish octopus, and Moroccan-spiced lamb skewers; breakfast paella with four eggs, chorizo, mamba rice, vegetable broth, rainbow carrots, cauliflower, and herbed garnish; prawns and polenta with buttery polenta, grilled shrimp, saffron bilabial sauce, crispy garlic, and chive crema; French toast with cardamom crème, fresh berries, and strawberry vanilla glaze; and more. Brunch cocktails will also be available. Flamenco guitarist George Marlow will play from 12-3 p.m. More info

Firehouse Subs brings back the BBQ Cuban Sub, a fan-favorite limited-edition sandwich available until June 30th. Try this unique twist on a classic Cuban sandwich. More info.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Taverns offers new weekly specials. The Boots and Buckles Bash happens every Sunday at 5 p.m. Enjoy line dancing, specialty food and drink offerings. Thursday night is Ladies Night. Enjoy $15 appetizer boards and $15 rose and champagne flights with $5 wine speicals. Music bingo starts at 7 p.m. More info

Huddle House celebrates its 60th anniversary with the return of French Toast Toppers. Choose from a variety of delicious toppings to customize your French toast. More info

Jimmy John's reintroduces fan-favorite sandwiches, including the Caprese Salami Pesto Sandwich and Wrap. Indulge in these flavorful options for a satisfying meal. More info

Krispy Krunchy Chicken offers the Cajun Chicken Sandwich, featuring Cajun-spiced chicken breast, honey sauce, and pickles on a warm brioche bun. More info

McDonald's reintroduces breakfast bagel sandwiches, available in three delicious varieties – Bacon, Egg and Cheese; Sausage, Egg and Cheese; and Steak, Egg and Cheese. More info

Newk's Eatery brings back fan-favorite salads and sandwiches, including Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Salad, The Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad and Newk’s Chicken Salad Sandwich for a limited time. Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Salad, The Pesto Chicken Caesar Salad and Newk’s Chicken Salad Sandwich. for a limited time. More info.

Panera unveils largest menu transformation in history. New sandwiches include Toasted Italiano, Chicken Bacon Rancher, Ciabatta Cheesesteak and Tomato Basil BLT. New salads include Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains, Southwest Chicken Ranch, Balsamic Checken Greens with Grains and Ranch Cobb Salad. More info.

Ray's On The River unveils a gourmet steakhouse burger menu featuring unique flavor combinations. Options include: Bullseye bison burger ($20) – bison and chipotle patty, BBQ sauce, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, remoulade sauce, Doux South pickles, and onion rings; Betty’s BLT ($15) – Benton's bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, and garlic and thyme aioli; Greek lamb Burger ($19) – lamb patty, pickled red onion, cumin, and feta and dill aioli; Comeback burger ($18) – brisket burger, Big Boy sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and onion and Smokehouse Burger ($18) – brisket burger, Smokehouse sauce, pepper Jack cheese, chopped cherry pepper, and onion rings. Available 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. More info

Tin Lizzy's Cantina offers BBQ tacos for a limited time. Guests can choose from the Carolina pulled pork taco, featuring slow-roasted pork drenched in a tangy mustard barbecue sauce and topped with crisp coleslaw, or, for those with a penchant for sweeter notes, the Memphis BBQ pork taco, which combines the same tender, slow-roasted pork with a sweet barbecue sauce, complemented by slaw and crowned with crispy potato sticks. More info

Closings

Hampton + Hudson on North Highland Avenue is temporarily closed for maintenance. More info.

Red Hare Brewing & Distilling closed its Delk Industrial location. More info.

Dirty Dough in Roswell has closed. More info.

Other News

Holistic Spirits Co., the plant-based spirit company founded by wellness entrepreneur Amy Holmwood and actor Woody Harrelson, is now available in the state of Georgia.Holistic Spirits Co. launched with two expressions last September, Origen Specialty Vodka and Harmony Gin. Origen and Harmony are infused with a proprietary, natural blend of artichoke leaves, elderberries, green tea leaves, and muscadine grapes, and are non-GMO, contain zero sugar, and no artificial colors or flavors. For now, both expressions are available to purchase in-state or at Reservebar.com. More info.

Atlanta-based restauranteur, Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar & Grill, recently won the Community Leadership Award at the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo. Austin has given more than $1,000,000 to college students to fight food disparities and recently partnered with U.S. Foods to provide 18-wheeler trucks filled with, vegetables, and necessities for families facing food insecurity at both Howard University and Morehouse College. The Atlanta-based, vibe-forward social dining experience, Your 3rd Spot, took home the Best Hospitality Training Program. Finalists in each category were selected by a panel of experts from Johnson & Wales University who evaluated each submission based on several criteria.

Big Green Egg promotes Dan Gertsacov to CEO, replacing Andi Arani, who will continue to serve as vice chairman of the company. Gertsacov assumes the new role with a wealth of experience, having served as Chief Commercial Officer of Focus Brands; Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Arcos Dorados, McDonald's largest independent franchise; Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company; and earlier in his career, as Head of New Markets, Latin America at Google. He's also a trained chef, with a passion for exploring the live-fire food culture around the world. More info.