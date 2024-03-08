Festival guide for metro Atlanta and Georgia | 2024

article

The following is a list of festivals that are taking place in metro Atlanta and other parts of the state in 2024. This list will be updated as new information is received. If you would like to submit information to be added, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

MARCH

The Spring Into Main Street Market is happening in Fayetteville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 9. There will be shopping, live music, food trucks, and beverages.

The Atlanta Brunch Festival is happening on March 9 at Atlantic Station. Unfortunately, if you don't have tickets, it is SOLD OUT. There will be brisket breakfast tacos, bourbon wings, Cajun rasta pasta, and much more for those who are attending.

The Forsythia Festival is taking place on March 9-10 in Forsyth. There will be arts and crafts, a 5K, sporting tournaments, mouth-watering foods, and activities for the whole family.

The Yule Forest Tulip Festival in Stockbridge is taking place on March 9 and 10. The festival features giant tulip fields, farm animals, food trucks, an artisan market, educational exhibits, and more.

The Fitzgerald Wild Chicken Festival is happening on March 15 and 16. The festival celebrates Fitzgerald's Famous Wild Burmese chickens with a 5K run/walk, a crowing contest, live music, arts, crafts, food, and more.

Scottish Heritage Days are happening on March 15 and 16 in Darien. Visit Fort King George and witness a variety of Scottish living history demonstrations.

The International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon is taking place on March 15-24, featuring multiple events including a dog show, sea lion splash, a performance by Nerveless Nocks, hot air balloon rides, and more.

The Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival is happening on March 15-17 at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, featuring more than 200 wines from around the world, creative chefs, culinary talent, live performances, and more.

The 16th annual Memories in Monroe Car Show is happening on March 16 in downtown Monroe with dozens of classic cars on display.

The Suwanee Beer Fest is happening on March 16 at the Town Center, featuring beer, games, food, and live entertainment.

The Fire Ant Festival is happening on March 22 and 23 in Ashburn. The festival is known for its wacky and off-the-wall activities, including a fire ant calling contest and the infamous Manty Hose contest.

The Georgia String Band Festival takes place on March 22 and 23 in Calhoun with performances by Hubby Jenkins and the Gordon County Fiddlers Convention.

The Georgia Food and Wine Festival in Marietta is happening on March 22-24, featuring wine, beer, spirits, live music, cooking demonstrations, an artisan market, and more.

The Wayne County Arts Council Dogwood Festival is happening on March 23 at the fairgrounds in Jesup with handmade crafts, food vendors, and activities for children.

The Taste of Suwanee will take place on March 23 with 25 local restaurants participating, a kids zone, artists market, and live entertainment starting at 11 a.m.

The Sweet Tooth Festival in Madison is happening on March 23 with a cake bake-off, cake sampling, arts and crafts, praise dancing, food, giveaways, and more.

Madyson Square Gardens in Jefferson is hosting Spring Fest '24 on March 23 with small business vendors, food, live entertainment, raffles, and more.

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival at Blackburn Park is happening on March 23 and 24, featuring live entertainment, arts and craft vendors, a kids' zone, food, and beverage vendors.

The Wing & Rock Fest in Canton is happening at Etowah River Park on March 23 and 24, with more than 60 types/flavors of chicken wings, a wing eating contest, live music, and more.

The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival is happening on March 23 and 24 with multiple food courts, cultural performances, live music, unique arts and crafts, and a children's play area.

The Sandy Springs Artsapalooza Spring Arts Festival is happening on March 30-31 with up to 125 arts and crafts participants, a children's play area, interactive art stations, local musicians, food, and more.

APRIL

The Cherokee of Georgia annual Spring Powwow is happening on April 4-6 in St. George with children's activities, demonstrations, flute players, storytellers, cultural displays, traders with arts, crafts, and supplies.

The 20th annual Swampfest is taking place on April 5-6 in Waycross with performers like Austin Lane, The Pine Box Dwellers, and Derrick Flowers.

The Williamson Wisteria Festival is happening on April 5-6 with arts and crafts, home decor, antiques, delicious baked and fried goods, other food and drinks, inflatables, ponies, and more.

The State Banana Pudding Festival of Georgia is happening on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Irwinton with a 20-mile Puddin' Pedal, individual pudding contest, car show, banana carving contests, vendors, and a puddin' path.

The Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival is happening on April 5-7 in the Historic Ritz Theatre in Toccoa with various performers.

The Ball Ground BBQ and Brews Festival is taking place on April 6 with live music, food, and vendors.

The L5P Fest is scheduled for April 6 in Little 5 Points with multiple vendors, live entertainment, a hot dog eating contest, and more.

The Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival is taking place on April 6 with craft beer, live glassblowing, live music, food, and more.

HauntFest 2024 is happening on April 6-7 at Southern Brewing Company in Athens with live music, art vendors, themed entertainment, and other activities.

The Spring Festival on Ponce is happening on April 6-7 at Olmsted Linear Park with more than 125 fine arts and crafts booths, a children's area, and local food and beverages.

The Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival is happening on April 12-13 at The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge with featured storytellers.

The Rhododendron Festival is happening on April 12 through May 12 at Hamilton Gardens in Hiawassee with food trucks, dessert vendors, ice cream, a wine and mimosa bar, musical performances, and more.

The 88th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is happening on April 12-14 at Piedmont Park with a juried Fine Artist Market, food, beverages, kids village, Mimosa 5K, Disc Dogs, and live entertainment.

The Amplify Decatur Music Festival is scheduled for April 13 with performers including Melissa Etheridge, Dawes, Blind Boys of Alabama, Run Katie Run, and many more.

The Wolf Creek 8th Annual Spring Festival is happening on April 13 at Wolf Creek Plantation in Americus with local food vendors, arts and crafts, wine and wine slushies, and more.

The Tallapoosa Dogwood Festival is scheduled for April 13 with music, food, arts and crafts, and a parade.

The National Grits Festival featuring a grits-eating contest, parade, corn shelling contest, live entertainment, food vendors, and arts and crafts is happening on April 13 in downtown Warwick.

The Summerville Spring Market is happening at Jr. Dick Dowdy Park in Summerville on April 13 with arts and crafts, jewelry, baked goods, body & hair care products, wooden items, food, live plants, live music, and more.

The Taste of Mableton is happening on April 13 with food trucks, arts and crafts, local business booths, and more.

The Perry Dogwood Festival is happening on April 13-14 with food trucks, an adult zone with beers, wines and cocktails, a kids zone, arts and crafts, and more.

The Acworth Art Festival will take place on Main Street on April 13 and 14 with multiple arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more.

The Georgia Renaissance Festival in Fairburn is happening on April 13 through June 2 with themed weekends, entertainment, multiple food vendors, an artisans market, and more.

The Alpharetta Wine Festival is scheduled for April 14 on the Town Green with wine samples from participating restaurants and businesses.

Taste of Camden 2024 is happening on April 21 at Orange Hall with seafood, BBQ, and more.

Lemonade Days is scheduled for April 17-21 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody with carnival rides, live entertainment, and more.

The Thomaston Art & Soul Festival will take place on April 18 and 20 with music, art, food trucks, arts and crafts, a film festival, a spoken word competition, a photograph competition, and more.

The Valdosta Blueberry Festival at the Unity Park Amphitheater in Valdosta is happening on April 19 and 20 with live music, brews, and blues.

The Georgia Mountain Needle Arts Festival is taking place on April 26-28 in Ellijay with multiple vendors.

Music + Makers '24 is happening on April 20 in downtown Washington with live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, boutique shopping, and more.

The 41st National Mayhaw Festival in Colquitt is happening on April 20 with food, fun, music, exhibits, children's activities, a parade, and more.

The Pondtown Festival is taking place on April 20 in Rhine with a street dance, Miss Pondtown Pageant, a festival, a car show, a parade, and a cook-off.

The Wings & Things Festival and Fly-In is happening on April 20 at Douglas Municipal Airport in Coffee County with antique military vehicles, food trucks, vendors, a car show, a hot wing cook-off, live entertainment, airplanes, and more.

The Flowery Branch Spring Festival is happening on April 20 in downtown Flowery Branch with food trucks, live music, vendors, games, and more.

The Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival will take place on April 20-21 with fine arts and crafts, a children's area, local food and beverages, live music, and more.

The Bear on the Square Mountain Festival in Dahlonega is happening on April 20 and 21 with food, music, an artist market, and more.

The Sweetwater 420 Fest at Pullman Yards on April 20 and 21 will feature performances by Beck, Slightly Stoopid, Big Gigantic, Black Pumas, Gov't Mule, Trombone Shorty, and many more.

The Big Shanty Festival in Kennesaw on April 20 and 21 will feature live music, food and beverages, over 250 arts and crafts booths, and more.

The Vidalia Onion Festival from April 25 to 28 features an air show by the Blue Angels, a concert, a carnival, and more.

The 37th annual Woodbine Crawfish Festival will take place on April 26 and 27 at the Satilla Waterfront Park with food, arts and crafts, live bands, a children's area, and more.

The Georgia Strawberry Festival is happening April 27 in Reynolds. There will be a strawberry patch, antique tractor show, parade, 5K race, food vendors, arts and crafts, petting zoo, and more.

Madison Fest at Town Park in Madison is happening April 27. There will be more than 80 arts and crafts booths, garden plants, 6 live bands, festival food, icy cold beer and more.

The Kingston Spring Fling on Main Street in Kingston will feature arts and craft vendors, food trucks, music and more.

Spring in the Valley Festival in Rome is happening April 28 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. There will be local bands, craft vendors, children's activities, food and more.

The Atlanta Seafood Festival is happening April 27 at Atlantic Station. There will be seafood, beer, wine, mimosas, live music and more. Cost is $50 in advance.

Canton's Upriver Music Fest & 5K is happening April 27 at The Mill on Etowah. There will be a 5K run/walk followed by a festival with local live music and fun for the whole family.

The Yellow Pollen Festival is happening April 27 in downtown Hampton. There will be artisans, homemade goods, food trucks, live music and more.

The Hornyhead Fish Festival and Tournament in Newborn is happening April 27 in Newborn. There will be homemade crafts, food, a car show, music and fishing tournament.

The Blue Ridge Trout & Outdoor Adventures Festival in Blue Ridge is taking place April 27. There will be multiple exhibitors offering wildlife art, outfitter gear, guide services/information and more; craft beer and food; and live entertainment.

The Cedar Valley Arts Festival is happening April 27 and 28 in Cedartown. There will be arts and crafts, food vendors, a 5K and 10K, and more.

The 9th annual Georgia Tiny House Festival is happening April 27 in Madison at the Lion's Club Fairgrounds. There will be tiny houses, skoolies, vardos, DIYs, professional builds, and private-home owners.

The Summerville Porchfest in Augusta is scheduled for April 28. Local musical talent will play on some of the finest, historic porches in town.

The annual Taste of Marietta is taking place April 28 at the Historic Marietta Square. Multiple local restaurants will participate in the yearly event. There will also be live entertainment.

The Sassafras Artisan Market is taking place April 27-28 at the Rabun County Pavilions in Clayton. The market will feature the finest art and artisans of the region offering unique and original works of art.

The rest of the year is coming soon!!