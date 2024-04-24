Atlanta BeltLine's southside portion to be completed before FIFA World Cup

article

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, White House Senior Advisor Tom Perez, and Atlanta BeltLine CEO Clyde Higgs held a press conference on Wednesday morning to announce a significant development.

Dickens began by discussing the $25 million grant awarded to the City of Atlanta through President Biden's Investing in America initiative, highlighting its impact on the BeltLine project.

He emphasized the BeltLine's role as a symbol of Atlanta's progress, bridging once-divided communities and addressing historical marginalization.

Perez followed, expressing the White House's pride in collaborating with Atlanta on the BeltLine initiative.

Higgs, CEO of the BeltLine, then revealed that the southside portion of the BeltLine is anticipated to be completed ahead of schedule, well in time for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

OTHER BELTLINE STORIES

Additionally, Higgs announced they are in a strong position to complete the BeltLine by 2030.