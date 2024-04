Hawkers Asian Street Food is officially back on the Atlanta BeltLine, according to a post on Instagram.

The popular food spot on Auburn Avenue reopened Monday.

Hawkers was forced to close over two years ago due to a grease fire.

Menu highlights include Roti Canai, Seoul Hot Chicken Baos, soup dumplings, steak, kimchi fried rice and more.

They also have a location in Dunwoody at Politan Row at Ashford Lane.