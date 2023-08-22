New ordinances aim to bring changes near Atlanta BeltLine

The Atlanta City Council has passed ordinances designed to keep the hustle and bustle away from the BeltLine by prohibiting the construction of new drive-through and drive-in buildings within a half-mile of the trail.

While drive-thrus offer convenience for food and fuel, new restaurants and service stations won't be possible near Atlanta's largest corridor.

City council members hope the new ordinances will limit traffic near the multi-use trail.

It's zoning legislation fueled by public safety concerns. One of the sponsors, Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier, tells FOX 5 the number of pedestrians killed by drivers doubled from 2020 to 2021.

That includes several deaths near the 22-mile BeltLine. According to data, 14 pedestrians had died in collisions with cars within the BeltLine overlay since 2015 - more than half in the last two years. Forty-seven were seriously hurt during that same time period.

The ordinances are meant to "preserve and protect the existing character" and ease street congestion around the BeltLine.

The legislation pertains to new construction.

Existing drive-in and service stations will not be affected.