Atlanta Beltline murder: Defendants found guilty of killing Tom Arnold
ATLANTA - Two men have been found guilty in the 2022 killing of Thomas "Tom" Arnold, a well-known and longtime resident of Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood.
What we know:
Arnold, who was active in the community and often seen walking the trails of the Atlanta Beltline and Freedom Park, was killed on February 26, 2022. An avid bicyclist and local volunteer, Arnold was honored after his death with a white cross and a yellow bicycle placed near the Beltline Eastside and Freedom Park trails by friends and family.
Following an extensive investigation by Atlanta police, including the release of surveillance footage, Brandon Williams and Demetrice Ross were arrested and charged in connection with Arnold’s murder.
What they're saying:
Williams was found guilty on all counts, including malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Ross was also found guilty on all charges except one, including malice murder and felony murder.
Both men were placed in handcuffs in the courtroom before the verdicts were fully read.
The men were immediately sentenced and received life without the possibility of parole.