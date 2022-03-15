Atlanta BeltLine murder: Police continue search for 2 more suspects, vague about involvement in crime

The Atlanta Police Department touted investigator's' ability to track and arrest a 28-year-old man accused of killing a cyclist near the Atlanta BeltLine, but police said the case isn't completely closed.

Community tips helped lead to the capture of the gunman in a few days.

"It is through strong dedication and commitment that they were able to bring this case to a close so quickly," Chief Rodney Bryant said. "But not just through their work, but through the infrastructure we have through utilizing surveillance throughout our city."

The investigation of the death of Thomas Arnold is not over, however. Two more suspects seen on security footage are still at large, police said during a public safety press conference Tuesday. For now, police are keeping their involvement in the deadly shooting confidential.

"We know that Brandon Williams is our shooter, the involvement of the other people would be part of the investigation," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

After examining surveillance video and investigating tips from the public, Atlanta police say they tracked down 28-year-old Brandon Williams and arrested him at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday night.

Suspect in Atlanta BeltLine murder denied bond

A Fulton County judge denied 28-year-old Brandon Williams bond on Monday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The convicted felon accused of killing a 60-year-old cyclist near the Atlanta BeltLine appeared before a judge Monday morning.

A Fulton County judge denied Williams bond on Monday.

Investigators believe that Williams was the one who pulled the trigger, killing the 60-year-old avid cyclist.

"You can run, but you can not hide," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

Investigators are now looking for two other suspects seen in surveillance footage released last week by detectives.

"They are on the run at this time, and we are searching for them relentlessly," Woolfolk said.

Thomas Arnold was found dead near 341 Elizabeth Street NE on February 26. ((Atlanta Police Department) / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Thomas Arnold was found dead near 341 Elizabeth Street NE on February 26.

The convicted felon is now charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

It is not clear why Williams allegedly pulled the trigger.

William is due in court at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Due to the nature of his charges, the judge will not be able to give him bond.

Atlanta BeltLine murder suspects

In surveillance footage released on March 10, Atlanta police say Williams and the two other men were seen pulling on door handles, entering vehicles and rummaging through cars.

"We are asking the owner of that vehicle to please come forward," said Woolfork, adding investigators would like to process that car for prints and other evidence.

The second clips showed the three suspects making a right on North Highland Avenue and enter the Atlanta BeltLine.

Investigators said the video then shows the trio following a woman and making unwanted advances, following her aggressively.

Officials are offering a $35,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the other suspects.

Anyone with information related to the deadly shooting should contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

