Piedmont Henry Hospital breaks ground on monumental $212-million expansion

A big day at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge. That’s where officials broke ground Wednesday on a new $212-million tower. Piedmont says it's the largest investment since opening its new Atlanta hospital in 2020.

Hospital CEO David Kent made a grand entrance to the ceremony aboard a construction front loader. Heavy equipment will be a daily sight at Piedmont Henry Hospital for the next two years. Hospital officials along with Stockbridge and Henry County leaders broke ground on the new tower, paving the way for a two-year expansion project.

"Right now, many days we are full," said Kent. "This will allow us to take better care of the patients that we serve in a more timely manner."

New Piedmont Henry Hospital tower

The five-story tower will include 96 new patient rooms. It will also include three new operating rooms and a new kitchen and cafeteria.

One highlight of this groundbreaking ceremony is the story of retired Atlanta Fire Captain Dale Rice, who told the crowd he suffered a major heart attack recently and was brought by ambulance to the hospital’s emergency room.

"If this hospital weren’t here, I might not be standing here with you today," Rice said. "I had what’s called a windowmaker's block and a lot of people don’t survive that."

Officials break ground on the a new tower at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge on May 15, 2024.

Big investment by Piedmont Healthcare

The new tower at Piedmont Henry follows the construction of another new patient tower in south metro Atlanta at Piedmont Newnan.

Kent said that Piedmont's investment follows metro Atlanta's growth.

Officials at Piedmont Henry Hospital say they expect to complete the construction by 2026.