Convicted felon charged in Atlanta BeltLine murder to appear in court

A 28-year-old man accused of killing a 60-year-old cyclist near the Atlanta BeltLine will go before a judge Monday morning.

It's been over two weeks since the body of Thomas Arnold was found on the morning of Feb. 26 near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue by joggers in the area.

After examining surveillance video and investigating tips from the public, Atlanta police say they tracked down 28-year-old Brandon Williams and arrested him at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday night.

Investigators believe that William was the one who pulled the trigger, killing the 60-year-old avid cyclist.

"You can run, but you can not hide," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

Investigators are now looking for two other suspects seen in surveillance footage released last week by detectives.

"They are on the run at this time, and we are searching for them relentlessly," Woolfolk said.

Thomas Arnold was found dead near 341 Elizabeth Street NE on February 26. ((Atlanta Police Department) / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The convicted felon is now charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

It is not clear why Williams allegedly pulled the trigger.

William is due in court at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Due to the nature of his charges, the judge will not be able to give him bond.

Atlanta BeltLine Murder suspects

In surveillance footage released on March 10, Atlanta police say Williams and the two other men were seen pulling on door handles, entering vehicles and rummaging through cars.

"We are asking the owner of that vehicle to please come forward," said Woolfork, adding investigators would like to process that car for prints and other evidence.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

The second clips showed the three suspects making a right on North Highland Avenue and enter the Atlanta BeltLine.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators said the video then shows the trio following a woman and making unwanted advances, following her aggressively.

Officials are offering a $35,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the other suspects.

Anyone with information related to the deadly shooting should contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

_____

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE