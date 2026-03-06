Woman killed, bystander wounded in MLK Drive shooting; 2 in custody

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta Police investigators collect evidence following a double shooting at the West Ridge Shopping Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Friday, March 6, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief One woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting at the West Ridge Shopping Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Atlanta Police say the gunfire was the result of an "escalating dispute" between people who knew each other. Two people are currently detained for questioning as homicide investigators work with the District Attorney's office.



Atlanta Police are investigating a Friday evening shooting at a southwest Atlanta shopping center that left a 37-year-old woman dead and a bystander wounded.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in front of a nail salon within the West Ridge Shopping Center located at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 37-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead by medics shortly after they arrived. A 51-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to his foot; he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

According to Lt. Christopher Butler of the APD Homicide Unit, the shooting appears to be the result of a dispute between "known parties" regarding a situation that occurred several days ago. Two individuals, a 21-year-old male and a female of an unknown age, have been detained for further investigation.

What they're saying:

"What we've been able to learn and able to release at this time is it's just a escalating dispute between known parties from a situation that possibly occurred several days ago," said Lt. Butler. "It appears they came to this location, confronted each other and then unfortunately escalated into the gunfire."

Regarding the 51-year-old male victim, Butler noted, "It appears that he was not involved in the female that unfortunately is deceased. She was involved in the dispute."

Reflecting on the violence, Butler added, "Guns have a reason, but you know never need to take another person's life. That's for sure."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed if shots were exchanged or just fired by one party.

The names of the names of those involved have not been released.

It is unclear what specific charges, if any, the detained individuals may face.