Atlanta BeltLine murder: 1 arrested, 2 at large; police say

Atlanta Police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old late Saturday night in connection with the man found shot to death along the Atlanta BeltLine.

Two other suspects connected to the death of Thomas Arnold remain on the run, police said.

Brandon Williams has been identified as the suspect who was taken into custody. Williams is believed to be the gunman, police said. He was arrested at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

New surveillance video and details were released Thursday, 12 days after the body of a 60-year-old Atlanta man was found along a popular section of the Atlanta BeltLine.

The reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment was raised to $35,000.

The body of Thomas Arnold was found around 7:45 a.m. Saturday near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue by joggers in the area. Police said he had been shot.

Thomas Arnold was found dead near 341 Elizabeth Street NE on February 26. (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were able to obtain the video from several sources of three people police are calling persons of interest. Williams is one of the three individuals seen in the video, police confirmed Saturday night.

Video of persons of interest in murder of Thomas Arnold

Atlanta police said there were three key things to watch for in the new video.

"Featured here in the top right corner, you see a circle surrounding a black BMW at the intersection of Elizabeth and Bernina," said Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Three people are seen pulling on door handles, entering vehicles and rummaging through cars.

"We are asking the owner of that vehicle to please come forward," said Woolfork, adding investigators would like to process that car for prints and other evidence.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

The next clips show the three making a right on North Highland Avenue and enter the Atlanta BeltLine.

"And I want you to pay close attention to their walk, pay attention to their mannerisms, the jackets, the clothing," Woolfork said adding the trio had very peculiar walks.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators said the video then shows the trio following a woman and making unwanted advances, following her aggressively.

"We do feel we have three photographs that can aid us and move this investigation forward," he said.

Anyone with information related to the deadly shooting should contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE