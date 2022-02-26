Man found dead near Atlanta BeltLine, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said someone discovered a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound near the BeltLine.

Police said a person flagged down officers at around 7:45 a.m. Saturday and showed police a man was lying dead near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue.

Police said the man appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

