Thomas Arnold murder: New video shows persons of interest along Atlanta Beltline

New surveillance video and details were released Thursday, 12 days after the body of a 60-year-old Atlanta man was found along a popular section of the Atlanta BeltLine. The reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment has been raised to $35,000.

The body of Thomas Arnold was found around 7:45 a.m. Saturday near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue by joggers in the area. Police said he had been shot. The Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were able to obtain the video from several sources of three people police are calling persons of interest.

Video of persons of interest in murder of Thomas Arnold

Atlanta police said there were three key things to watch for in the new video.

"Featured here in the top right corner, you see a circle surrounding a black BMW at the intersection of Elizabeth and Bernina," said Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Three people are seen pulling on door handles, entering vehicles and rummaging through cars.

"We are asking the owner of that vehicle to please come forward," said Woolfork, adding investigators would like to process that car for prints and other evidence.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

The next clips show the three making a right on North Highland Avenue and enter the Atlanta BeltLine.

"And I want you to pay close attention to their walk, pay attention to their mannerisms, the jackets, the clothing," Woolfork said adding the trio had very peculiar walks.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators said the video then shows the trio following a woman and making unwanted advances, following her aggressively.

"We do feel we have three photographs that can aid us and move this investigation forward," he said.

A still from surveillance video the Atlanta Police Department released showing what investigators are calling persons of interest in a murder along the Atlanta BeltLine on Feb. 26, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police said investigators were able to recover ballistic evidence at the scene and tracked down some surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information related to the deadly shooting should contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Thomas Arnold was found dead near 341 Elizabeth Street NE on February 26. (Atlanta Police Department)

Thomas Arnold remembered "super friendly"

Thomas Arnold was a longtime resident of Poncey-Highland and was known to walk the trails of the Atlanta BeltLine and Freedom Park.

He is also known for his volunteerism in the community which makes many who know him stunned that he was targeted along the very path he helped to beautify and maintain.

"I was shocked," a server at a nearby restaurant told FOX 5.

Friends of Thomas Arnold said he was a kind and generous man who loved his community. (Family photo)

The woman did not want her name to be used in the story, but did want to describe who Arnold was.

"He was just super friendly. He and the rest of the crew, is what we called them, would come in, and they were a great group of guys, good friends, super kind, great tippers," she said.

Since his death, friends and family have put up a white cross donning a yellow bicycle and the words "'til we ride again" near the Atlanta Beltline Eastside and Freedom Park Trails to remember him and his life.

People who live in the area and frequently take walks along the trails said the news is unnerving.

A makeshift memorial was set up along the Atlanta BeltLine where Thomas Arnold was found dead on Feb. 26, 2022. (FOX 5)

