Atlanta mother pleads for tips in 21-year-old son’s murder: ‘Silence protects violence’

The Brief 21-year-old Trevales "Tre" Tolbert Jr. was shot and killed inside a home on Coleman Street on Feb. 15. Tolbert’s family and a spokesperson are urging anyone with information—no matter how small—to contact law enforcement to break the "silence." A candlelight vigil for peace and prayer is scheduled for this Sunday at 6 p.m. at Westside Park.



The family of Trevales Tolbert Jr. is demanding answers after the 21-year-old was shot to death in southwest Atlanta last month.

Atlanta police say the deadly shooting occurred inside a residence in the 900 block of Coleman Street, but few other details have been released as the investigation remains active.

The death of Trevales ‘Tre’ Tolbert Jr.

What we know:

Police confirmed that Tolbert Jr. was inside a home on Coleman Street on Feb. 15 when the fatal shooting took place. Described by his mother as an energetic young man who "lit up every room he entered," Tolbert was affectionately known to friends and family as "Tre."

The family is now working with public relations consultant and spokesperson Samaria Smith to keep the case in the public eye. They are specifically calling on the community to come forward with any information regarding what happened inside that home.

What we don't know:

While police have confirmed the location and date of the incident, officials have not released information regarding a possible motive or any suspect descriptions. It remains unclear how many people were inside the home at the time of the shooting or if any weapons were recovered from the scene.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

'It's been really hard'

What they're saying:

The emotional toll on Tolbert’s mother, Santriss Hawkins, was evident as she spoke about the loss of her son and her search for the truth.

"This has been… It's been really hard. I need answers. I want answers and I just want to bring the community together to know... we are standing with my son to receive the justice he deserves," Hawkins said.

Family spokesperson Samaria Smith, JD, emphasized that community cooperation is the only way to solve the case. "If you heard anything, if you know anything, if you've seen anything, no matter how small you might think that it is, we are asking those folks to come forward and contact law-enforcement. Silence protects violence," Smith said.

Regarding the upcoming memorial, Hawkins added: "My son was loved and I would like for the community to come out. This is a candlelight vigil for peace, for prayer, and for hope that we can seek justice for my son."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trevales JaQuay Tolbert Jr. was killed in a shooting on Coleman Street SW on February 15, 2026.

Candlelight vigil

What's next:

The community is invited to gather this weekend to remember Tolbert’s life and pray for a break in the case.

Event: Candlelight Vigil for Trevales Tolbert Jr.

Location: Westside Park

Date/Time: Sunday at 6 p.m.