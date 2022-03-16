Atlanta BeltLine murder: Second suspect arrested in cyclist's killing

Another suspect in the murder of a cyclist on the Atlanta BeltLine is in police custody, Atlanta Police Department homicide investigators said.

Police said the fugitive unit arrested 26-year-old Demetrice Ross on Wednesday in Morrow. Police said he faces felony murder and is currently in Fulton County jail.

There is one more suspect seen on security footage still at large.

Police arrested 28-year-old Brandon Williams on Saturday. Investigators think is the gunman who killed Thomas Arnold.

Atlanta police said investigators tracked down Williams to a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Suspect in Atlanta BeltLine murder denied bond

The convicted felon accused of killing a 60-year-old cyclist near the Atlanta BeltLine appeared before a judge Monday morning.

A Fulton County judge denied Williams bond on Monday.

Investigators believe that Williams was the one who pulled the trigger, killing the 60-year-old avid cyclist.

"You can run, but you can not hide," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

Investigators are now looking for two other suspects seen in surveillance footage released last week by detectives.

"They are on the run at this time, and we are searching for them relentlessly," Woolfolk said.

Thomas Arnold was found dead near 341 Elizabeth Street NE on February 26.

Williams, a convicted felon, is now charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

It is not clear why Williams allegedly pulled the trigger.

William is due in court at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Due to the nature of his charges, the judge will not be able to give him bond.

Atlanta BeltLine murder suspects

In surveillance footage released on March 10, Atlanta police say Williams and the two other men were seen pulling on door handles, entering vehicles and rummaging through cars.

"We are asking the owner of that vehicle to please come forward," said Woolfork, adding investigators would like to process that car for prints and other evidence.

The second clip showed the three suspects making a right on North Highland Avenue and enter the Atlanta BeltLine.

Investigators said the video then shows the trio following a woman and making unwanted advances, following her aggressively.

Officials are offering a $35,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the other suspects.

Anyone with information related to the deadly shooting should contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE