$10,000 reward offered in death of man found dead along Atlanta BeltLine

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department said there is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible in the death of a man found along a popular section of the Atlanta BeltLine over the weekend.

The body of Thomas Arnold was found around 7:45 a.m. Saturday near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue by joggers in the area. Police said he appeared to have been shot.

Investigators said the Arnold’s death was officially ruled a homicide on Wednesday, but detectives have been treated it as one since Saturday.

APD detectives held a press conference that evening flanked by the Arnold’s family. They did not speak.

Police said investigators were able to recover ballistic evidence at the scene and tracked down surveillance video in the area. They believe there could be private surveillance video in the area that could help and that someone could have seen something suspicious.

Police said they will be canvassing the Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward communities to try to gain more evidence and piece together what exactly happened.

Anyone with information related to the deadly shooting should contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

